Fire destroys garage of home in Cape Girardeau

A fire Monday night destroyed the garage of a home on Redbud Circle in Cape Girardeau.Crews arrived on scene around 9:30 p.m. and were able to put the fire out in about 20 minutes, according to Battalion Chief Fred Vincel with Cape Girardeau Fire Department.Vincel says there was extensive damage to the garage, but there were no injuries and the fire was put out before making it to the home.It is believed the fire was electrical in nature, according to Vincel.