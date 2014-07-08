City council takes first steps in extending fire tax

The Cape Girardeau, Missouri City Council took the first steps on Monday, July 7 to extending the city's fire tax.



The fire tax is a sales tax that helps pay for the fire department.



On Monday night, the council approved the first reading of the tax. That means it could be on the November ballot.



Earlier this year, Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Rick Ennis told us that the tax is key to making sure the department has updated gear and training.



