1 seriously injured after truck, motorcycle crash on IL Rte. 13

A motorcycle driver was seriously injured in a crash on Illinois Route 13 around 1:32 p.m. on Monday, July 7.

According to Illinois State Police, the preliminary crash investigation showed that Danny L. Combs, 52, of Shawneetown, Ill. was driving a 1996 White Dodge Ram southbound on Lincoln Blvd. West at the intersection with IL Rte. 13.

They say he tried to make a left-hand turn onto IL Rte. 13 and pulled into the path of a 2011 Harley Davidson Trike that was going eastbound on IL Rte. 13.

Michael L. Benns, 59, of Benton, Ill. was driving the motorcycle.

Police say the truck hit the driver's side of the motorcycle causing it to overturn. They say Benns was thrown from the motorcycle and received major injuries.

He was flown from the scene by a medical helicopter to an Evansville, Indiana hospital.

According to ISP, Combs was not injured.

They say charges are pending.

