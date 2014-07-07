Sikeston DPS: Man shot, wife in custody after fight

A woman faces charges after police say she shot her husband with three children inside a Sikeston home.



It happened at 414 Daniel Street around 5 p.m. on July 7.



Sikeston DPS Captain Jim McMillen says the man had one gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. He said the man was taken into surgery. He was in serious, but stable condition.



There were three children in the home and the mother was reluctant to leave the home. The woman surrendered at the front door after a family member contacted her over the phone.



Yulonda L. Mitchell, 38, of Sikeston is charged with domestic assault first degree, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Mitchell was given a $50,000 cash or surety bond.



According to Captain McMillen, it appears to be a domestic dispute between the husband and wife.

