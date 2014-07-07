Preparation for demolition of Old Ledbetter Bridge continues - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Preparation for demolition of Old Ledbetter Bridge continues

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Giacomo Luca/KFVS) (Source: Giacomo Luca/KFVS)
(Source: Giacomo Luca/KFVS) (Source: Giacomo Luca/KFVS)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Detailed engineering analysis work is continuing toward the start of demolition on the Old Ledbetter Bridge the Tennessee River between Livingston County and McCracken County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

They say a specialty demolition contractor plans to mobilize the week of July 7-12 with the start of some on-site demolition prep activity possibly as early as the following week.

Jim Smith Contracting may be working to improve equipment access and clearing of some brush on the McCracken side of the river to prepare for demolition to ramp up.

The bluff along the McCracken County side of the river has continued moving since the west approach spans dropped several inches on April 30, according to KYTC. The land slippage has since taken out one land-based pier and two approach spans it supported at the west end of the bridge.

While there has been no impact on truss spans that cross the river navigation channel, KYTC said another land-based approach pier and span are leaning and could fall at any time.

Transportation officials, emergency management and law enforcement continue to warn the public to avoid areas along the bluff near the bridge.

The Old Ledbetter Bridge has been closed since the end of July 2013 when U.S. 60 traffic was moved to the new bridge upstream.

Revised preliminary demolition plans for the 83-year-old structure were submitted to the USCG for review the first week in July. Due to the potential impact on barge traffic, KYTC said the demolition will require close coordination between the contractor, the Coast Guard and the marine industry.

KYTC said a detailed blasting plan will be submitted in the near future for Coast Guard reveiew.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Also on KFVS12.comMore>>

  • Part of Old Ledbetter Bridge collapses

    Part of Old Ledbetter Bridge collapses

    Sunday, June 22 2014 5:18 AM EDT2014-06-22 09:18:33 GMT
    Monday, June 23 2014 7:10 PM EDT2014-06-23 23:10:50 GMT
    The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirms part of the Old Ledbetter Bridge near Paducah collapsed.
    The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirms part of the Old Ledbetter Bridge near Paducah collapsed.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly