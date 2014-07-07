Shooting investigation in Sikeston - Curbing distracted driving - Brookport to receive tornado relief funds

A nursing home in Carbondale, Illinois is handing out fans to seniors in an effort to help keep them cool as temperatures rise.

The city of Brookport, Illinois will receive nearly $2 milion in relief aid after a deadly tornado in 2013.

Good evening,

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting on Monday, July 7. Captain Jim McMillen said a man was shot around 4 p.m. on Daniel Street. He said the man's wife is in custody.



Keep your eyes on the road, that's what the Missouri Department of Insurance is reminding drivers in its new campaign. Nichole Cartmell will have more on how they hope it curbs distracted driving, coming up on Heartland News.



The town of Brookport, Illinois will receive nearly $2 million in relief funds after the deadly tornado of 2013. The money is part of more than $11 million being handed out throughout the state.

Ameren Missouri cites rising fuel costs and tighter environmental regulations as the main reasons for asking a $264 million rate increase from electric customers. If the rates are approved, customers who use 1,100 kilowatt-hours per month will see an increase of about $10 per month. Nick Chabarria talked to some Ameren customers today about the increase. You can click here for the story.

Fifteen years ago, a stranger gave a Vienna, Illinois man a kidney. Now, he finally gets to meet the family of the person he calls his guardian angel. Kadee Brosseau talked to Michael Dalton today. He is still grateful for a little girl who he said saved his life.

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police are searching for four escaped inmates. Police day 35-year-old Stephen Vargason and 30-year-old Zachary Clevenger escaped from Keeton Correctional Center around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers are also looking for Joshua Barber and Michael Houston.

A fourth person was arrested on Monday in connection with a murder in Mississippi County. Two people were charged with murder and one other person is facing drug charges after a body was found floating in the Drinkwater Sewer on Saturday.



In national news, the White House said on Monday that most unaccompanied children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border are unlikely to qualify for humanitarian relief that would prevent them from being sent back to their home countries.

Pope Francis begged forgiveness on Monday in his first meeting with Catholics sexually abused by members of the clergy and went further than any of his predecessors by vowing to hold bishops accountable for their handling of pedophile priests.

