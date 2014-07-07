Ameren Missouri asking for $264 million electric rate increase - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ameren Missouri asking for $264 million electric rate increase

Nick Chabarria, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Ameren Missouri cites rising fuel costs and tighter environmental regulations as the main reasons for asking a $264 million rate increase from electric customers.

If the Missouri Public Service Commission approves Ameren's latest request, customers who use 1,100 kilowatt-hours per month will see an increase of about $10 per month. 

"People have trouble now as it is," Ameren customer Jaaron Artis said. "I'm sure that $10 increase, it's going to hurt."

The utility company says more than half of that extra revenue would go toward environmental improvements. Some of those include $100 million for the construction of a solar energy center and $150 million toward reducing emissions at the Labadie Energy Center in Franklin County.

"I guess if they really need it, then they have to do what they have to do," said Artis.

Ameren maintains and operates four coal driven power plants, one nuclear plant, two natural gas plants and two hydroelectric plants in Missouri. It serves 1.2 million customers across central and eastern Missouri.

The utility company sent the rate adjustment proposal to the Missouri Public Service Commission last Thursday. The PSC must approve any utility rate adjustments before they can go into effect. 

If approved, Ameren expects the new rates to reach customers by May 2015.

