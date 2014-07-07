Woman facing drug possession charges, outstanding arrest warrants

A Metropolis, Illinois woman was arrested on Monday afternoon, July 7 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.



Amanda J. Perry, 33, was charged with theft by deception (arrest warrant), failure to appear (prior drug case) and possession of a first degree controlled substance (methadone).



On Monday afternoon, McCracken County Sheriff's Department detectives received information that Perry was trying to get controlled substances via the internet.



They say a computer check revealed that Perry was wanted on two outstanding warrants.



She was contacted by cell phone and detectives say she agreed to meet them at a gas station on Cairo Road to buy Methadone.



According to detectives, she arrived at 4 p.m. on the parking lot of the gas station and exchanged money for some Methadone. She was immediately arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.



She was charged with possession of a controlled substance, as well as tow outstanding McCracken County arrest warrants for unrelated incidents.



