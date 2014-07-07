2 arrested in connection with business burglary

Two people were arrested in connection with a report of a business burglary on July 3 in Carbondale, Illinois.



Gerald Shroud, 29, was charged with burglary, aggravated manufacture of meth, possession of meth making materials, possession of meth 100-400 grams and possession of meth precursors.



Lauren Koons, 21, was charged with possession of stolen property, aggravated manufacture of meth, possession of meth making materials, possession of meth 100-400 grams and possession of meth precursors.



Carbondale police responded to the 800 block of East Main Street in reference to the burglary report. They say they learned a suspect entered the business and stole property around 4:45 a.m. on July 3.



During the investigation, Shroud and Koons were arrested.



They were taken to the Jackson County Jail.



