Carbondale nursing home holds fan drive

The temperatures are climbing and so is the need for seniors to keep cool. One nursing home is trying to help by providing fans for seniors.The Carbondale Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is having a fan drive until July 19. So far they have collected just a few but need many more fans, according to Marketing Director Dan Hyson.Hyson says seniors are more vulnerable to things such as dehydration and heat stroke. Hyson also says that these fans could help keep them cool and possibly avoid being hospitalized.Hyson says it would be great to have hundreds of fans donated, but their goal is limitless. Hyson says there is a prevalent amount of seniors in the area that these fans could benefit.Fan donations can be dropped of at the Carbondale Rehabilitation and Nursing Center facility.