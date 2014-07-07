Paducah police searching for suspect in robbery of cab driver

Paducah police are searching for a man who they say robbed a cab driver at gunpoint early on Sunday morning at the intersection of Oscar Cross Avenue and South 12th Street.



The suspect is described as a black male, about 6-feet, 1 inches tall, with long hair and a medium build. He was wearing a white shirt and jeans.



According to police, the cab driver told them he picked up a young man and woman at a downtown bar and grill at about 1:10 a.m. on Sunday. He said they asked to go to the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club. He was adding up his total for the cab fare when he said he heard the back door of the car open and felt a gun being pushed into the side of his face.



He said the suspect demanded money and then ran away with a small amount of cash.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Tipsters may also access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website by clicking here. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.