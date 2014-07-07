Brookport to receive nearly $2 million after deadly tornado

?

The City of Brookport will receive nearly $2 million in relief funds after the deadly tornado of 2013.Charles Edward Boyt has lived in Brookport for nearly 20 years."I think it was hit a lot harder than people realized," Boyt said.Ernest Klotz, another Brookport resident, recalls the tornado."I got a text on my phone that said there was a tornado that was going to go through," Klotz said. "You know, we get weather around here that says well, that's going to happen, it might happen. But it never did happen. This time it did happen."Governor Pat Quinn announced Monday that $11.6 million of state funds would be allocated to municipalities in Illinois.This is the second installment of a $45 million relief package.Deadly tornadoes blew through Illinois in November of 2013. The funds will go to those places affected.The funds come after the state's request for financial aid from the federal government was denied.“Illinois has faced a record number of natural disasters in recent years, but we are committed to helping each and every community get back on its feet,” Governor Quinn said in a statement.“I can’t thank Governor Quinn and his agency directors enough for all they’ve done for us in Brookport to help us recover from the tornado,” Brookport Mayor Pro Tem Tom Souders said in a statement.The funds come from two state agencies including the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and the Illinois Emergency Agency (IEMA).Along with the $1.8 million going to Brookport, other municipalities received funding including Washington, Gifford, Park District, Township Road District, Massac County, Pekin, Diamond, Coal City, East Peoria, Compromise Township, and Champaign County.