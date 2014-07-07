Passenger injured after SUV drives into building

Police in Farmington, Missouri were called to a business just after 1 p.m. on Monday, July 7 after a car crashed into the building.



According to police a 1998 GMC Jimmy pulled into the parking lot at the Old Time Flea Market on Showplace Drive. They say the driver accelerated over the curve, crashed through the glass window and continued 40 feet into the building before hitting a pillar.



A man and woman were in the SUV. Police say the man was driving and he wasn't hurt.



They say the woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



The building was evacuated by the building inspector.



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.