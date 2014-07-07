Animal shelter looking for information after break-in

Employees of a non-profit, no-kill animal shelter in Hayti, Missouri came in on Monday morning to a break-in.



While the details of the suspects entered the building are not being released, manager Erma Page stressed that all the animals were safe.



"That is the first thing we checked," she said. "Our major concern was the welfare of the animals."



Employees say some of the items stolen were expensive electric items, such as a computer and camera.



"We are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who did this," Page said. "We are on a main street and there are houses around. We are hoping someone saw something."



Page said the theft puts the small shelter in a bind.



"We are working today on tightening security and we need to replace the items stolen," she said.



Anyone wishing to help can donate by clicking here, or mail a check to the shelter at P.O. Box 525, Hayti, MO, 63851.



Anyone with information can call Hayti police or the shelter at 573-359-0113.



