New 'Gone Girl' trailer released

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Director David Fincher talks with Ben Affleck and Tyler Perry while filming in Cape Girardeau. Director David Fincher talks with Ben Affleck and Tyler Perry while filming in Cape Girardeau.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A second trailer for the movie 'Gone Girl' has been released.

The movie, directed by David Fincher and starring Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tyler Perry was partially shot in Cape Girardeau, Mo. and southern Illinois.

The movie is based on Gillian Flynn's book "Gone Girl" about a woman who went missing on her fifth wedding anniversary.

The movie is slated to be released on Oct. 3.

Community leaders are working on a driving tour of the the major filming locations to offer to those interested in the making of the movie.

Watch the video here: http://ti.me/1oAHIkX

New movie posters were also released over the weekend. See those here.

  • Bar featured in 'Gone Girl' to open as real bar

    Tuesday, July 8 2014 12:36 PM EDT2014-07-08 16:36:49 GMT
    A fictional bar that was featured in the filming of the movie "Gone Girl" in downtown Cape Girardeau will be opening in early October.
YOUTUBE: 'Gone Girl' trailer

