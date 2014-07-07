Big crowds at Fair St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Forest Park in St. Louis is starting to return to normal after hosting this year's Fair St. Louis activities.

Tens of thousands of people poured into the park over the Fourth of July weekend for fireworks, food, concerts and other events associated with the fair. The annual festival was moved to Forest Park due to construction work on and near the grounds of the Gateway Arch, where the fair normally takes place. It is one of the nation's largest Independence Day events.

Organizers estimate that Fair St. Louis drew 250,000 visitors over the three-day period.

