2 facing robbery, kidnapping charges after incident in Malden

Two people are facing robbery and kidnapping charges after an incident at the Malden Sonic Drive-In.

According to the police department, a call came in Saturday around 2 p.m. for an armed robbery at the restaurant.

Witnesses say the suspects fled in a white vehicle and after an extensive search Davine S. Donnelly of Buffalo, Mo. and Jesse T. Sandage of Fisk were taken into custody.

Both are being held at the Dunklin County Justice Center and both have been charged with second degree robbery and kidnapping.

Bond was set at $75,000 each.

The Bernie Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Stoddard County Sheriffs Office all assisted in the search for Donnelly and Sandage.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.