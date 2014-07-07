2 escaped inmates found in Kentucky

Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.
Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.
The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.
The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.
Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.
Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
A First Alert Action Day has been issued for the Heartland on Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
Nine tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in Stoddard County, Missouri.
Nine tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in Stoddard County, Missouri.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.
Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.
A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.
A South Carolina woman has been charged in a crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Telecommunicator on Interstate 77 near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line Thursday evening.
A South Carolina woman has been charged in a crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Telecommunicator on Interstate 77 near the North Carolina-South Carolina state line Thursday evening.
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.
The film franchise's Facebook announced on Friday a release date for the fourth edition of the film next year, nearly 25 years after the original.
The film franchise's Facebook announced on Friday a release date for the fourth edition of the film next year, nearly 25 years after the original.