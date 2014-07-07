2 escaped inmates found in Kentucky - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 escaped inmates found in Kentucky

Stephen Vargason (Source: Kentucky State Police) Stephen Vargason (Source: Kentucky State Police)
Zachary Clevenger (Source: Kentucky State Police) Zachary Clevenger (Source: Kentucky State Police)
Joshua Barber (Source: Kentucky Department of Corrections) Joshua Barber (Source: Kentucky Department of Corrections)
Michael Houston (Source: Kentucky Department of Corrections) Michael Houston (Source: Kentucky Department of Corrections)
Keeton Correctional Center (Source: KFVS photojournalist Mike Mohundro) Keeton Correctional Center (Source: KFVS photojournalist Mike Mohundro)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Two more inmates that escaped from a correctional center in Paducah have been captured.

According to the Kentucky State Police (KSP), around 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 12,  the Hopkins County sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip that Michael Houston and Joshua Barber were staying at a home in the Nortonville community.

Deputies along with Troopers from Post 2 in Madisonville, Kentucky went to the home.

That's where they found both Houston and Barber. They were in the backyard.

Barber and Houston walked away Monday morning from the Keeton Correctional Center.

Both men are charged with escape second degree, and held at the Hopkins County Detention Center.

The two other escapees from Keeton Correctional Center, 35-year-old Stephen Vargason and 30-year-old Zachary Clevenger,
were found on Thursday night near Henderson Kentucky.

Vargason and Clevenger had escaped from the Keeton Correctional Center around 9 p.m. Sunday. 


Kentucky State Police Post 16 and Post 1 were able to find the inmates at around 11 a.m. on July 10 at Fair Acres Apartments Complex in Henderson.

Police say Vargason and Clevenger were arrested and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center.

The center is a halfway house in Paducah, Kentucky. 

They are contracted by the Kentucky Department of Corrections and house inmates who are classified as community custody and are near their parole eligibility dates, according to Public Affairs Officer Jay Thomas with the KSP. 

This not a typical prison or jail with bars and guards.

Neighbors are concerned about the escapees and feel like walkaways happen too often. Neighbors want more security or a gate at the center.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

