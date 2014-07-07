How hot is too hot? The Dangers of leaving a child in a car. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

How hot is too hot? The Dangers of leaving a child in a car.

After 10 minutes in the sun, a vehicle interior temprature can rise to 150 degrees. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) After 10 minutes in the sun, a vehicle interior temprature can rise to 150 degrees. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
Beth Chester can't beleive how quickly the tempratures rise in a car. (Source: Giacoomo Luca, KFVS) Beth Chester can't beleive how quickly the tempratures rise in a car. (Source: Giacoomo Luca, KFVS)
Matt Deichmann says it's not easy to forget a child in a vehicle. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) Matt Deichmann says it's not easy to forget a child in a vehicle. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
Carbondale Firefighters use thermal image equipment to test temprature inside of a vehicle. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS) Carbondale Firefighters use thermal image equipment to test temprature inside of a vehicle. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - On Sunday, several stories came out about parents leaving their children in hot cars in Tennessee, Florida, and also the story breaking national headlines about the Georgia man who is in court after leaving his toddler son in a hot car resulting in death.

The Heartland news team wanted to do it's best to inform you on the dangers leaving pets or children in a hot car.

The Carbondale, Illinois fire department station 2 Assistant Fire Chief Ted Lomax brought out thermal imaging equipment that's used to check for heat signatures in fires.

A vehicle was tested that had been cooled via an air-conditioner. The outside temperature was 88 degrees Fahrenheit. Upon opening the doors and pointing the thermal imaging sensor on the interior of the car, it was 90 degrees.
Five minutes later, the interior of the vehicle was at 114 degrees Fahrenheit.

After 10 minutes, the interior of the vehicle was anywhere from 120 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit.

Beth Chester has 3 small dogs whom she'll occasionally take for rides in her car. She says she can't believe how quickly the temperature rose and that she'll think twice before taking her dogs out on hot days.

“On a day like today, I would think at least 10 or 20 degrees more than it is outside," Chester said.  "Yea, I’m probably evamn less likely to do that.”

Matt Deichmann is a parent and dog owner. He says he's surprised as well. Although, he say it's hard to forget a child in a car.

“Your car turns into a hot box. It’s basically a greenhouse on wheels," Deichmann said. "I don’t think it’s easy to forget your kid. I think it’s easy to underestimate how hot it gets and underestimate how long you’ll be in the store or whatever your errand is."

According to Illinois law, it's to leave a child that is younger than 14 unattended for more than 10 minutes in a motorized vehicle. For more information on the laws in your state, visit KidsAndCars.org.

Assistant Chief Lomax says that if you see a child or pet unattended and you think they might be in danger to call police.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:50:26 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    •   
Powered by Frankly