How hot is too hot? The Dangers of leaving a child in a car.

On Sunday, several stories came out about parents leaving their children in hot cars in Tennessee, Florida, and also the story breaking national headlines about the Georgia man who is in court after leaving his toddler son in a hot car resulting in death.The Heartland news team wanted to do it's best to inform you on the dangers leaving pets or children in a hot car.The Carbondale, Illinois fire department station 2 Assistant Fire Chief Ted Lomax brought out thermal imaging equipment that's used to check for heat signatures in fires.A vehicle was tested that had been cooled via an air-conditioner. The outside temperature was 88 degrees Fahrenheit. Upon opening the doors and pointing the thermal imaging sensor on the interior of the car, it was 90 degrees.Five minutes later, the interior of the vehicle was at 114 degrees Fahrenheit.After 10 minutes, the interior of the vehicle was anywhere from 120 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit.Beth Chester has 3 small dogs whom she'll occasionally take for rides in her car. She says she can't believe how quickly the temperature rose and that she'll think twice before taking her dogs out on hot days.“On a day like today, I would think at least 10 or 20 degrees more than it is outside," Chester said. "Yea, I’m probably evamn less likely to do that.”Matt Deichmann is a parent and dog owner. He says he's surprised as well. Although, he say it's hard to forget a child in a car.“Your car turns into a hot box. It’s basically a greenhouse on wheels," Deichmann said. "I don’t think it’s easy to forget your kid. I think it’s easy to underestimate how hot it gets and underestimate how long you’ll be in the store or whatever your errand is."According to Illinois law, it's to leave a child that is younger than 14 unattended for more than 10 minutes in a motorized vehicle. For more information on the laws in your state, visit KidsAndCars.org Assistant Chief Lomax says that if you see a child or pet unattended and you think they might be in danger to call police.