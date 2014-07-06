Four Cardinals earn All-Star selections

(St. Louis, Mo.) - For the third straight year, the St. Louis Cardinals will send at least four representatives to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Catcher Yadier Molina, third baseman Matt Carpenter, starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and reliever Pat Neshek all earn nods to the Mid-Summer Classic.

Molina won the fan vote as the national league starting catcher for the fourth time in his career.

Carpenter earned a roster spot for the second straight season, selected as a reserve by manager Mike Matheny. He leads the Cardinals with a .378 on base percentage and is top 10 in the league in runs and walks.

Wainwright earns his third All-Star nod, selected in by the players. He leads the league in wins and ERA

But maybe the coolest story is that of Neshek, the Cardinals lefty reliever who makes his first All-Star Game at age 33.

Neshek boasts the lowest ERA and whip among NL relievers.

The All-Star Game is July 15 at Target Field in Minnesota.