KY authorities searching for missing teen

Authorities are trying to find a missing teen and need your help.

Gabrielle Rose Gowen, 15, of Calloway County, is a white female, 5-feet-9 and 115 pounds with brown hair.

Paducah police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding Gowen, who has been missing from her home in Calloway County since last week.

Gabrielle Rose Gowen was reported missing to Calloway County authorities Wednesday.

Paducah police believe she is somewhere in the downtown Paducah area.

Gowen has a pierced nose, a pierced abdomen and a rose tattoo on the right side of her abdomen. She last was seen wearing black sweatpants and a black tank top.

Police asks anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Tipsters also may text their tips to “CRIMES” (274637) by entering “KyTips” followed by their information, or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website at westkycrimestoppers.info. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.