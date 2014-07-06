Missouri drivers stay safe over holiday weekend

As of Sunday evening the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E reported no fatal car accidents over the Independence Day weekend.Troop E serves Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard, and Wayne counties.Like during many other major holidays, the Highway Patrol took part in the CARE program this holiday weekend. CARE stands for Combined Accident Reduction Effort. This means Missouri has extra troopers patrolling roads and highways as well as monitoring DUI checkpoints."With any major holiday were always looking for people drinking too much and driving," Sergeant Brad Lively said. "The beginning of a holiday and the last day of a holiday we're focusing on the highways, a lot of aggressive driving."Lively says arrests made at drinking and driving checkpoints was down from the previous year.The State Highway Patrol reports two crashes that resulted in serious injury. Those accidents happened in Ripley and Bollinger counties.