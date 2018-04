Man dies from injuries after West Frankfort house explosion

Police say a southern Illinois man has died after he was injured in a house explosion earlier this month.

West Frankfort Police Chief Shawn Talluto tells the Southern Illinoisan ( http://bit.ly/1pzVmDN ) in a Monday story that he was notified of 20-year-old Casey Hester's death Saturday evening. Hester was taken to a St. Louis hospital after the explosion on July 6.West Frankfort police haven't said what caused the explosion. Authorities said the home was structurally unsound. Firefighters tore down the home because of heavy damage.Neighbors said they felt the explosion a block away.Around 12:20 p.m. on July 6, a report of a house explosion came in. Fire crews responded to the scene.When they arrived on scene the house was partially collapsed. There was one person inside the home at the time of the explosion who sustained burns.One firefighter was injured responding to this call. He was taken to a local hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.Ameren CIPS responded to check on a natural gas line that was still burning and the gas was turned off.