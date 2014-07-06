Suspect facing felony charges after stand-off in Royalton, IL

The suspect in a two-hour stand-off in Royalton, Illinois on Sunday will likely be facing felony charges, according to Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones.

According to Sheriff Jones, the suspect was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but he was not hurt during the stand-off.

He said it was all sparked by a 911 call from a family member who said the suspect was threatening to commit suicide and would get into a shoot-out with anyone that tried to stop him.

Police responded to the incident in Royalton at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 2000 block of 7th Street. Streets were blocked off and weapons were drawn.

Parts of Main Street and 7th Street were blocked off by police and sheriff's deputies.

They entered the home at 3:50 with weapons drawn.

Fifteen minutes later, police left with a man on a stretcher.

