Body found - Holiday travel home - Ripley County shooting

There is a shooting investigation in Ripley County, MO.

State troopers tell us how the holiday travel went (Source: KFVS).

Police are investigating after a body was found (Source: KFVS)

How hot does the inside of your car get on a day like today? You won't believe how hot it gets after 10 minutes. Watch Heartland News at 9 and 10 to find out the dangers of summer heat!

On the road this weekend? How was the drive? Find out what state troopers say about how travelers faired today. Nick Chabarria has the story tonight on Heartland News.

Just in: Foul play is suspected after a body was found in Mississippi County, Missouri waters. We'll have the latest.

Authorities in Ripley County are investigating after they say a man shot his wife.

Four people had to go to the hospital after a high rise fire caused by a lit cigarette in West Frankfort, Illinois.

A Ripley County, Missouri couple had to be flown to a hospital following an ATV crash late Saturday night.

Bryan McCormick says clear and a little stuffy with a slight chance of rain tonight. There could be possible severe storms on Monday.

Josh Frydman has Wimbledon and Cardinals-Marlins highlights. And, Daytona!

Have a great evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer