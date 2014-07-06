Durbin: Dixon known for honesty, hard work - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Durbin: Dixon known for honesty, hard work

Sen. Alan Dixon (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Sen. Alan Dixon (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois' top Democrats are mourning the death of former U.S. Sen. Alan Dixon.

Dixon's son says the 86-year-old Democrat from Belleville died Sunday at his home in Fairview Heights. Dixon was a popular state officeholder before serving in the U.S. Senate from 1981 to 1993.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Springfield - the Senate's No. 2 official - says Dixon was known for his honesty, hard work and commitment to Illinois. He says Dixon was the first statewide Democrat to voluntarily make a full disclosure of his financial holdings and started bipartisan Illinois congressional lunches - which continue today.

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan of Chicago says Dixon was a "great leader and representative who always put the public's interests first."

Dixon spent his entire adult life in public service.

