Carmi woman hurt after falling asleep at the wheel

A Carmi, Illinois woman was injured in a wreck after police say she fell asleep at the wheel.

It happened shortly after 6:41 a.m. Sunday, July 6 on Illinois Route 1 at Commerce Street in Grayville, White County.

State police say Kathleen Ann James, age 32, of Carmi, was driving northbound on Illinois Route 1, at the intersection of Commerce Street in Grayville, when she fell asleep.

The vehicle went off the roadway and struck a large tree head on.

The driver was taken by Air Evac to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Illinois State Police was assisted by the Edwards County Sheriff’s Department, Edwards County EMC and Air Evac.

No charges were filed.

