3 charged in Mississippi Co. murder appear in court

Three murder suspects arrested in connection with an investigation in Mississippi County, Missouri appeared in court on Wednesday, July 9.

According to Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann, they waived arraignment and pleaded not guilty.

A preliminary hearing was set for August 7 at 10 a.m.

Brent Christopher Naile, 33, and Faye Ettie Myers, 44, both of East Prairie, Mo. were charged on Monday with first degree murder and armed criminal action for their roles in the death of Derell Davis.

Danny Lee Naile, 60, was arrested on Monday in connection with the murder. Evidence was also seized from his Bertrand home on Monday. He was charged with first degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

All three were ordered to be held without bond.

Fishermen found the body of Derell Timothy Davis, 34, of Poplar Bluff, floating in the Drinkwater Sewer in the northern part of the county around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker says preliminary autopsy results show the Davis had cuts to his stomach and throat. He also had some injuries from a fight. Parker said he was shot twice with a shotgun, one to the head and one to the left shoulder.The autopsy was done on Monday in Farmington, Mo.

An investigation showed Davis was last seen leaving a hotel with a man on Friday, July 4 and phone records show Davis had last talked with Brent Naile.

It was also discovered that Naile and Davis had traveled across the county together until Davis' phone lost power near the Drinkwater Sewer.

Witnesses were given a photo lineup including a picture of Naile and each witness identified him as the male who had left the hotel with Davis.

Early Sunday morning, Sheriff Keith Moore and deputies found Naile in the Eagles Landing subdivision in East Prairie.

Naile was found holding a large knife and wearing clothes soiled with dried blood, according to a deputy on scene.

Deputies executed a search warrant on the home and found prescription pain pills that are believed to have been taken from Davis. A large amount of narcotics was found along with items associated with the distribution of methamphetamine.

The sheriff's department says 41-year-old Sabrina Kay Lewis was also arrested as a result of the search and as deputies received more information, they returned to the home to interview Lewis' sister, 44-year-old Faye Ettie Myers of East Prairie.

Officers questioned Myers and had reason to believe she was involved in Davis' death so she was also arrested.

Naile, Lewis and Myers were all taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center and each was interviewed by investigators and deputies.

In a videotaped interview, Naile reportedly gave details about the homicide and the crime scene, giving deputies probable cause that Naile was responsible for Davis' death.

Lewis has been charged with unlawful use/possession of drug paraphernalia associated with the ingestion of methamphetamine. Her bond was set at $200,000 cash-only.

On Monday afternoon, Mississippi County deputies arrested Brent Naile's father, Danny Naile, after receiving information that a third person was present at the time of the murder, and had concealed a shotgun used by Brent Naile.

In a search of Danny Naile's home, a deputy recovered the 12 gauge shotgun allegedly used by Brent Naile to shoot Davis.

The sheriff's department said the shotgun will be submitted to the MSHP crime lab for a forensic examination of blood and other DNA found on the weapon.

After deputies got the weapon, second interviews were conducted with Faye Myers and Brent Naile.

WARNING: Details may be graphic to some viewers

According to the report, Naile and Myers allegedly took Davis to a remote area of the county to assault him. During that attack, deputies say Davis received a cut to his neck. Naile and Myers then allegedly lured Davis back into the vehicle by a promise to get medical help; but instead, they allegedly cruised the back roads until their car ran out of gas.

Deputies say Brent Naile called his father, Danny Naile, who then allegedly delivered a few gallons of gas to his stranded son. They say that while Danny Naile was there, Brent Naile allegedly removed the shotgun from his dad's truck, used it to shoot Davis multiple times and then returned the gun to his dad's truck.

Danny Naile and Faye Myers the allegedly watched as Brent Naile drug Davis' body down the levee to the water's edge. Brent then allegedly sliced open the man's abdomen and rolled the body into the water.

Afterwards, deputies say Brent Naile and Faye Myers reportedly went to a local bar to have mixed drinks. Meanwhile, they say Danny Naile concealed the murder weapon and didn't report the homicide.

