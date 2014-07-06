2 in serious condition after ATV wreck in Ripley County

A Ripley County, Missouri couple had to be flown to a hospital following an ATV crash late Saturday night.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday on County Road 04A, west of County Road 04.

Troopers say the Polaris Sportsman ran off the road, hit a tree and overturned before throwing a man and woman.

Amber Peal, 32, and Keith Peal, 36, both of Fairdealing, Missouri received serious injuries and were both taken by Air Evac to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

Troopers say the occupants were not wearing helmets.

