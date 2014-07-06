West Frankfort high rise fire caused by cigarette, 4 hospitalized

Four people had to go to the hospital after a high rise fire in West Frankfort, Illinois.

According to the West Frankfort Fire Department, fire crews were called to the Anna Gray high rise building in West Frankfort on Main Street for a fire at 6:21 p.m. Saturday night.

Upon arrival, people were evacuated and fire was in an apartment on the fourth floor.

Several fire departments and Ambulances from around the area responded to help.

Crews extinguished the flames in the apartment.

There was fire and smoke damage to the one apartment and smoke damage throughout the fourth floor.

Four people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause is determined to be a tenant fell asleep while smoking a cigarette.

The cigarette then lit some furniture on fire. Residents were allowed back inside after given the all clear.

The fire is still under investigation.

