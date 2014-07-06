Sikeston man accused in business burglary

A Sikeston, Missouri man faces charges in connection to a business burglary.

Jimmy Garrett, 26, of Sikeston faces charges of burglary in the second degree, and possession of burglary tools.

Sheriff Rick Walter says an officer responded to a report of suspicious activity near a business north of Sikeston shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The deputy noticed the drive through window of the business had been broken. The deputy also saw pry-marks on the windowpane.

Other deputies responded to the scene and the building was searched.

Nobody was found inside.

About 1:00 a.m., an officer saw two men walking south on US Highway 61 near Fairfield Street in Sikeston.

Officers say one of the men had broken glass on his clothes.

The men admitted of officers that they had walked from a county road around one mile from the crime scene.

Further investigation showed both had been at the scene of the crime, according to the sheriff's office.

Garrett was booked into the Scott County Jail. Bond has been set by the court at $25,000 cash or surety.

