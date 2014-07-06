Woman accused of trying to eat pot after traffic stop - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman accused of trying to eat pot after traffic stop

TIPTONVILLE, TN (KFVS) -

Lake County officers say a woman tried to eat marijuana after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found in a car following a traffic stop in Tennessee. And, two others hid in a truck near a home that had with drugs and a loaded handgun.

It happened after a traffic stop on July 3 on Old Highway 78 South of Tiptonville.

The driver of the vehicle, Miracle Pounds, 35, of Ridgely, Tennessee was taken into custody and charged with possession of schedule II methamphetamine, possession of schedule VI marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pounds was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Officers say that she had tried to eat marijuana as the officers conducted their search.

The passenger of the vehicle, Brad Shipley, 33, of Ridgely, was taken into custody for possession of marijuana. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Tiptonville Police Department during the traffic stop.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies then did a follow up investigation by conducting a search of a home located on Owl Hoot Road in Southern Lake County.

Deputies found Bradley Crouch, 32, of Gadsen and Derek Newman, 31, of Alamo trying to hide in a truck parked in the driveway of the residence.

While searching the vehicle, deputies found marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded 9 mm handgun.

Inside the home, officers found around 1.1 grams of methamphetamine and 18 grams of marijuana.

Bradley Crouch and Derek Newman were charged with possession of schedule II methamphetamine, possession of schedule VI marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Newman was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The Ridgley Police Department assisted with the search.

All four will appear before Judge Danny Goodman, Jr. for arraignment on July 7.

