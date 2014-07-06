Minor house fire in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 2026 Perryville Road on Saturday night.

The residents smelled smoke and called 911 around 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters found light to moderate smoke coming from the garage when they arrived on scene.

The homeowner extinguished most of the fire, but firefighters pulled ceilings and made sure the rest of the fire was out.

The fire was determined accidental do to cooking in the garage area. We're told everyone got out without injury.



