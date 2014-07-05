Kids have fun while learning water safety - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kids have fun while learning water safety

Nick Chabarria, Reporter
Connect
LAKE WAPPAPELLO, MO (KFVS) - The Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Wappappelo hosted the annual Waterfest on Saturday.

The event was geared toward teaching children good water safety. 

"Water safety is our big mission here," Operation Manager Cindy Jackson said. "We want people to come here and enjoy themselves but we want them to go home safely."

Activities included a life jacket fashion show and card board boat race.

Hundreds of families took part in the days free events. Jackson says the long weekend and nice weather made for a good turn out.

Authorities wanted to stress the importance of safety when on the water.

"When in doubt wear a life preserver," Missouri Highway Patrol Corporal Richard Ayers said. "It can't hurt to be safe."

Saturday's events concluded with Lake Wappappelo's annual fireworks show.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

