Shooting investigation in Ripley County

Authorities in Ripley County are investigating a shooting.

Authorities say the incident involved a Naylor, Missouri husband shooting his wife on Saturday morning.

Police say the man has been suffering from what appears to be possibly Alzheimer's or some other form of dementia.

The man claimed he had an argument with his wife and that's when he allegedly shot her.

The woman was airlifted to Memphis Saturday morning and as of this Sunday morning was still in ICU.

Police say Bob Leonard was booked into jail on $150,000 bond.

