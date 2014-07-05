Another building comes down in Cairo, Illinois

Another huge building in Cairo, Illinois is coming down.

The 14,000 square foot building that sits on the corner of Commercial Street and 10th Street was built in 1896.

The building remains the only one left on the block, which once was filled entirely with buildings stacked next to one another.

Crews have already started taking off portions of the roof, bricks, and sides of the structure.

J & S Construction and Demolition is currently working on taking the rest of this massive building down.

The company is also demolishing the old Burkartt building built in the 1800s that takes the better part of three blocks.

