7 people injured in Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Seven people were shot and injured early Saturday morning in an Indianapolis neighborhood, police said.
An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer heard multiple gunshots at 2:23 a.m. Saturday in Broad Ripple, police spokesman Lt. Christopher Bailey said in a news release.
One man is in critical condition at a local hospital, Bailey said. Five other men and a woman also were shot, but do not have life-threatening injuries.
"I've been told there were quite a few people out ... on a typical Friday night, bouncing from bar to bar. Someone opens fire in a crowd like that, we're lucky more weren't hurt," Bailey said at a news conference early Saturday morning.
No one has been arrested in the shooting and a motive for the shooting isn't known, Bailey said. Police are interviewing the victims and investigating the scene.
Broad Ripple is a neighborhood about 8 miles north of downtown Indianapolis that has numerous bars and restaurants.
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' data
Friday, April 6 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:27:12 GMT
Friday, April 6 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:58:03 GMT
(New York Police Department via AP). This photo provided by the New York Police Department shows a metal object at the scene where police officers fatally shot a man who was reported to be threatening people with a gun, which turned out to be a metal p...
Police officials say the metal object that was mistaken for a gun in a fatal shooting by officers turned out to be the head of a welding torch.
Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:26 GMT
Friday, April 6 2018 8:51 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:51:01 GMT
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A man walks between flood barriers on 17th Street in San Francisco, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine cou...
Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine country and could be the first test of the spillway at Oroville Dam.
Friday, April 6 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:18:03 GMT
Friday, April 6 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:50:56 GMT
(Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 13, 2015, file photo, Oregon Rep. Andy Olson shakes hands with Sgt. Cruz Bryan while formally welcoming back Oregon Army National Guard members during a demobilization ceremony of the...
Governors may be powerless to deny Trump's request to send National Guard troops to Mexico border.
Friday, April 6 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:27:40 GMT
Friday, April 6 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:50:53 GMT
(AP Photo/Guillermo Arias). FILE - In this July 29, 2010, file photo, a U.S. National Guard vehicle guards covered under camouflage fabric sits atop a mountain next to the border fence near Sonoyta, Mexico. The U.S. National Guard faces a vastly differ...
California Gov. Jerry Brown hasn't decided whether to heed President Trump's request to send National Guard troops to help protect the southern border.
Friday, April 6 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:17:18 GMT
Friday, April 6 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:50:29 GMT
(AP Photo/Carlos Giusti,File). In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Public Works Sub-Director Ramon Mendez, wearing a hard hat at left, works with locals who are municipal workers, from right, Eliezer Nazario, Tomas Martinez and Angel Diaz as they install...
The administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will take up to an estimated $50 billion to help rebuild Puerto Rico.
Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
Friday, April 6 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:50:26 GMT
(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.
