7 people injured in Indianapolis shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

7 people injured in Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Seven people were shot and injured early Saturday morning in an Indianapolis neighborhood, police said.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer heard multiple gunshots at 2:23 a.m. Saturday in Broad Ripple, police spokesman Lt. Christopher Bailey said in a news release.

One man is in critical condition at a local hospital, Bailey said. Five other men and a woman also were shot, but do not have life-threatening injuries.

"I've been told there were quite a few people out ... on a typical Friday night, bouncing from bar to bar. Someone opens fire in a crowd like that, we're lucky more weren't hurt," Bailey said at a news conference early Saturday morning.

No one has been arrested in the shooting and a motive for the shooting isn't known, Bailey said. Police are interviewing the victims and investigating the scene.

Broad Ripple is a neighborhood about 8 miles north of downtown Indianapolis that has numerous bars and restaurants.

