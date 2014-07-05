Harrisburg woman receives major injuries in Independence day wreck

Saline Co. officers responded to two wrecks on July 4 (Source: MGN).

Officers say a Harrisburg woman suffered major injuries following an Independence Day crash.

According to the Saline County sheriff's office, around 5:30 p.m. on Friday dispatch received several 911 calls of a car wreck on Illinois Hwy. 145 South, south of Butler Road.

Saline County deputies and Saline County EMS responded to the scene along with the Illinois State Police and Harrisburg Police Department.

Crash investigators say a GMC Acadia was northbound on IL 145, when it ran off the road and then crossed traffic and landed in the ditch on the east side of the road.

Stephanie L. Walker, 27, of Harrisburg was taken to Harrisburg Medical Center and transferred to an Air Evac Helicopter. She was flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana with major injuries.

The driver from Carrier Mills was not injured.

The wreck under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

In a non-related crash, deputies say a 911 call came in reporting a one car roll over on US Hwy 45 North near Washington Road at the county line at 2:37 p.m.

Saline County Deputies responded to the accident along with Med-Force EMS and Gallatin County Officers.

Officers say one person was taken to Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado with minor injuries.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.