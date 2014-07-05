Hiker found after search at Garden of the Gods

Garden of the Gods and Rim Rock/Pounds Hollow Recreational area are two must see locations on the eastern side of the Shawnee National Forest of southern Illinois.

The Garden of the Gods (Source: KFVS)

An Indiana man was found after being reported lost in the Garden of the Gods.

Saline County officers say around 4:35 p.m. on Friday, a 911 call came in about a man lost near the Garden of the Gods in southeastern part of Saline County.

Saline County deputies, the U.S. Forest Service and Equality Fire Department crews responded to the area.

Glenn Haggard of French Lick, Indiana had walked down a trail from the observation area and then got off the path.

Saline County 911 was able to continue to plot the caller and relay the co-ordinates to the responders to find Haggard.

Haggard was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. and was uninjured.



