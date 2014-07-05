Western Kentucky woman facing drug charges after fight with boyfriend

Graves County authorities say a western Kentucky woman is facing drug related charges after a fight with her boyfriend.

Nautausah Rodriguez, 38, of Mayfield was charged with public intoxication first degree, disorderly conduct second degree, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

Graves County deputies say they responded around 8 a.m. to a verbal altercation Saturday morning on on Coplen Road.

Witnesses told officers a Chevrolet truck was stopped in the middle of the road with a woman yelling at a man before she threw the truck keys into a field.

Deputies found the man at the scene trying to push the truck out of the road.

According to the sheriff's office, the man told deputies that his girlfriend, Tosha Rodriguez, had become upset with him. She grabbed the keys out of the ignition while they were driving down the road.

He said she took his cell phone, and was then picked up by a person driving by.

Deputies took the man to his home on Mobile Heights.

Authorities say Rodriguez was in the yard behaving extremely erratic. Officers said her story did not make sense and she was very anxious.

After given permission to search the home, officers say drug paraphernalia was found.

Graves County K-9 officer Sakal acknowledged a positive hit to an area behind the sofa where Rodriguez had been sitting. Officers say they marijuana.

During the search, the drug was dropped on the floor. Officers then told Rodriguez not to touch it, but she tried to pick it up.

She was taken into custody, and officers say more drug paraphernalia was found.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mayfield Police Department.

