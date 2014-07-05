Cardinals hold off Marlins 3-2

By R.B. FALLSTROMAP Sports Writer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Lance Lynn bounced back from his worst start of the season with 6 2-3 scoreless innings and the St. Louis Cardinals placed consecutive two-out RBI doubles just out of right fielder Giancarlo Stanton's reach in a three-run sixth of a 3-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Stanton, who entered with an NL-leading 21 homers and 61 RBIs, was 0 for 4. He punched the padded wall in frustration after his glove failed him for the second time, and Marlins starter Nathan Eovaldi (5-4) also showed frustration when he slammed his glove into the dugout on his way off the field after the inning.

The first four Marlins reached safely in the ninth before Trevor Rosenthal earned his 26th save in 29 chances. Christian Yelich's RBI single eluded a sliding Matt Holliday in left and Stanton walked with the bases loaded before Casey McGehee grounded into a game-ending double play.

