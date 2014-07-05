Jackson Bicentennial attracts hundreds - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson Bicentennial attracts hundreds

Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
Most said the mud volleyball tournament was their favorite attraction at the Jackson Fourth of July celebration. Most said the mud volleyball tournament was their favorite attraction at the Jackson Fourth of July celebration.
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - Hundreds of people celebrated Independence Day and Jackson's 200th birthday on Friday.

Besides the fireworks, attendees said one of the main attractions was the Mud Volleyball Tournament.

"It's hard to move around but it's so fun. And you dive around and get muddy and roll around in it. It gets in your eyes and it's all fun ... And the fireworks you just sit back and relax and watch the show," mud volleyball player Brandon Simpher said.

Festivities also included kiddie rides and an auto show.

Some said theses celebrations are great to see people they hadn't seen in a while.

"Seeing family and friends because I've seen a few people that I used to work with and they're here, so it's like reunion time, even high school people ... People come and they want to see what's going on and it's fun," Connie Peiffer said.

The celebration continues on Saturday.

Some of the events on Saturday include a covered wagon parade, antique tractor show and a golf ball drop.

The entire list of festivities can be found here.

