Fourth goes off with a bang at Cape Girardeau Riverfront

For the first time in seven years, fireworks were shot off at the riverfront in Cape Girardeau.Hundreds of people attended the event downtown.The fireworks were set off from a barge across the river.Attendees said they were excited to have the event back at the river."I mean it's something different other than being in the park. It's just something new for me. I never seen them on the riverfront here in Cape," Darius Walton said.Others had never seen a fireworks display in Cape and were hoping for a good show."I'm expecting a great display. I just love large fireworks displays. They're just so beautiful," Scott City resident Becky Pearson said.The show lasted about 20 minutes.