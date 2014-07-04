Cape Girardeau man drowns in Castor River

A Cape Girardeau man has died after an accident at the Castor River.

It happened about five miles south of Highway 34, near OO highway.

According to Wayne County, Missouri Sheriff Dean Finch, 81-year-old Gary Gilbert was trying to get a canoe out of the river when he apparently slipped into the water.

His body was pulled from the water around 7:15 Friday night.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says his body was found in a root wad.

Sheriff Finch said Gilbert was spending the July 4 holiday with his family at the river.



