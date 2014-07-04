Cape Girardeau man drowned in river

A Cape Girardeau man has died after an accident at the Castor River.

According to Sheriff Dean Finch, 81-year-old Gary Gilbert was trying to get a canoe out of the river when he apparently slipped into the water.

His body was pulled from the water around 7:15 Friday night. It happened about 5 miles south of Highway 34, near OO highway.

Finch said Gilbert was spending the July 4th holiday with his family at the river.