State sending inmates to help sandbagging effort

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Missouri is beefing up its response to flooding on the Mississippi River by sending 50 Department of Corrections inmates to Clarksville to help with sandbagging in the historic downtown area.

A news release sent out Friday afternoon by the Missouri Department of Public Safety says the prisoners will arrive Saturday and work alongside members of the Missouri Governor's Faith-Based and Community Service Partnership for Disaster Recovery.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol also is providing additional officers and other assistance in the area.

The river is expected to crest next week in Clarksville, which is 75 miles north of St. Louis.

