Chicago must pay legal fees in gun store lawsuit

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago has received a bill of nearly $1 million for its ultimately unsuccessful effort to keep guns out of the city.

The Chicago Sun-Times (http://bit.ly/1j4hvfE ) reports that a federal judge on Thursday approved a request by an attorney for one of the plaintiffs for $940,000 in legal fees and expenses.

The order by U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang comes months after Chang agreed with the plaintiffs that the city's longtime ban on gun stores was unconstitutional. That ruling forced the city last month to approve an ordinance that would allow gun stores - though the ordinance dramatically limits where the stores can operate and imposes a number of requirements that are likely to trigger other legal challenges.

