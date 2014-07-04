2 injured when jet skis collide on Current River

Two people were injured when two jet skis collided Friday afternoon on the Current River.

According to Trooper Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Jeffrey Githens of Atlanta, Georgia was riding alongside 37-year-old Joey Githens of Poplar Bluff.



The highway patrol crash report shows Joey Githens turned in front of the other jet ski. The two collided.



Parrott said Joey Githens was airlifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.



The incident happened just south of Doniphan.

