8 injured in McCracken County crash on I-24

Eight people were taken to the hospital Friday after a crash on Interstate 24 in McCracken County.

Diane Rose Zimmerman, 17, of Barnett, was driving east when traffic began to slow down due to a motorist assist ahead in the road.

Zimmerman hit a car driven by Carl. R. Swenny, 64, of Metropolis, Ill.



A third vehicle driven by 35-year-old William T. Montgomery of Monticello, Ky. narrowly avoided hitting a van by moving to the inside lane, but instead hit Zimmerman in the rear causing Zimmerman to again hit Swenny.



Swenny and seven others were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



The eastbound lanes of I-24 were shut down for around and hour and a half.

