Heartland family related to signer of Declaration of Independence

A Dexter family says they have extra reason to celebrate the Fourth of July this year.

Glenda Neuhaus says her family recently found out they are related to George Ross, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.

She says they are proud to be related to someone who believed in the simple but radical time of freedom. They are celebrating the 4th in American style with barbecuing and family."I am the great-great-great-great granddaughter of George Ross," Neuhaus said. "He's one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.""We just couldn't be more proud of that fact," Shirley Potter said. "We were so shocked to learn it and the more we read and researched it, the more proud were were."The family plans to visit Philadelphia in August to see Independence Hall and other places George Ross and others helped make famous.